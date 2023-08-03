Havis Amanda | The riddle of Koffinpuisto’s “spare Manta” was solved – Strange messages speak of a teetotaler

A delightful wooden replica of Havis Amanda went up in Koffinpuisto. “Honkainen Havis” was revealed to be the creation of the Night Council made up of tea-makers.

to Sinebrychoff Park a wooden sculpture appeared on May Day night, which mistakenly resembles Havis Amanda, which was taken from the Market Square for conservation.

Helsinki News reported about it last week. It still remained a mystery as to who delivered the “spare Manta” to the park and why.

The matter was investigated through the Aalto University Student Union AYY. The riddle of the Puisen Manta began to be solved when HS got to know the e-mail address of the mysterious “Night Council” through intermediaries.

The nightly council turned out to be a mysterious tea club about which no information can be found online. The club responded to HS’s inquiry on Tuesday morning with mysterious turns of phrase.

You have truly found the right person for your inquiries, and We are ready to unravel the mystery a little.

See also Rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins dies aged 87 Attached to the e-mail was a black-and-white photo of Deputy Manta’s lakit. Among Aalto University’s guilds, at least the Physic Guild’s mascot is a stuffed rat, like the one sitting on the shoulder of the person in the picture.

The writing style of the message follows the old Finnish written language. The council also appealed to the fact that it will only give the interview anonymously by e-mail.

For the time being, the telephone wires of the Eastern Port City do not reach the chambers of the Yölline neuwostothe email says.

Eastern Port City most likely refers to Helsinki.

When is It’s Aalto University’s engineering students, one might think that new technology was involved in the work. For example, has the 3D printer played a part in the birth of the new Manta?

Although Manta printed to life in three dimensions would be very beautiful, we did not use this technology this time.

The nightly council opens Manta’s production process with engineer-like precision. The statue Manta consists of exactly fifty spruce boards carved to their shape, which are strung with spacers on steel rods planted on a stone plinth.

The Teekars had experienced great sadness after hearing about Havis Amanda’s temporary passing and therefore decided to convert the “bronze lady” to the new faith.

This is how a good wäki can still joyfully greet the mermaid, and quoting the wise words of a high school student who was recently in the news, “yes, there must be one Manta in town”.

In addition, the Yölline neuvosto reminds us of the frozen culture of tea makers. According to the message, Teekkari have a favorite habit of delighting and surprising people in strange and inventive ways. Wappuna, the favorite of tea lovers during the carnival seasonthere was another favorable opportunity for that.

The nightly council specifies that the teekars always write their holidays with a big double wee.

From wooden boards assembled Manta rose in the middle of the park’s pond on the night of May Day.

The sculpture was shaped by the council’s artistic director, the architect appearing with his initials TS The night council, however, emphasizes that the end result was possible with the hardworking cooperation of a large group of teekers.

The hunky Havis rose to its current location on the night before Walpuri with the toils of numerous brave Teekkaralkus, and behind the action we pulled the strings, Yöllinen neuwosto.

The city told Helsingin Uutis that the statue will be allowed to stand in the pond for the summer. Come fall, it will probably be removed.