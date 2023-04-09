Havis Amanda | HS made a calculation: This is how much a copy of the defaced sculpture would cost

The restoration of Havis Amanda sparked a debate about whether a copy of the statue should be made. HS found out what a copy would cost.

Discourse The struggle to protect Amanda’s statue from overzealous revelers took a new turn when the Helsinki Art Museum HAM said it would move the bronze sculpture out of its place after May Day for renovation.

At the same time, there will also be a reflection on whether the 115-year-old bronze sculpture should be better protected or whether it should perhaps be moved indoors, and a new bronze casting will be commissioned for the fountain Ville Vallgren’s of the sculpture.

Some of Helsinki’s decision-makers, including the current chairman of the council Fatim Diarra (green) already is previously suggested replacing the sculpture with a bronze copy, in which case the fragile maiden could be placed, for example, in the lobby of the city hall or Ateneum.

Diarra received a response to his council initiative three years ago, in which the casting of the copy was viewed with skepticism, and it was considered expensive.

Undersecretary Sami Sarvilinna according to the answer presented, making a copy would signal that climbing public works of art would be permitted.

Euro amounts however, it is not mentioned anywhere, and Diarra did not even receive a verbal estimate of the price range of the copy.

Since, according to official and political sources, the price has not been determined, HS determined it on behalf of the city.

A call to the traditional Lapinlahti art foundry reveals that for a price estimate you need to know the square footage of Manta’s surface. The list price for the bronze casting is 4,700 euros per square meter plus VAT.

But how to calculate the area of ​​a three-dimensional sculpture? All we know about Manta is that the height of the female figure is 2.1 meters.

Based on various calculation formulas, including Manta’s weight index and HS’s own 3D modeling, HS estimates that the sculpture itself has a surface area of ​​about three square meters.

Five the price of a milli bronze casting without value added tax would therefore be just under 15,000 euros.

The price does not include mold making or other preparatory work related to making a copy.

Art setter Jyrki Roivainen The Lapinlahti art foundry says that HS’s editor is the first to ask for the price. He rejects the idea of ​​making a casting that is five millimeters thicker to withstand the climbing of citizens.

“Thick casting doesn’t mean anything. It will just be a frantic mess, as if some madman had done it”, commented Roivainen.

If the casting is thicker, it is difficult to work. Besides, material costs would increase.

Fitness survey based on that, the upper basin of the fountain has also experienced a lot. Numerous revelers have stood on it over the years.

The upper pool consists of two molded parts with a diameter of 3.3 meters. A bronze casting of 15–20 square meters would be needed for a bronze replica of the pool. The price would be 70,500–94,000 euros.

The casting costs of the female figure and the upper pool would thus be around 100,000 euros.

Based on the condition survey, holes have also been found in the bronze sea lions in the granite basin, and the condition of the fountain’s bronze support column also needs to be examined. If you wanted to copy them too, the cost of casting would increase.

of HS the bronze casting calculation is, of course, pure utopia, because copying a valuable work of art involves many work steps, each of which has its price.

3D modeling would be useful for making a possible casting mold, but a master of public art Taru Tappola The Helsinki Art Museum is not quite sure if there is a sufficiently accurate model. The planning office has commissioned modeling work for future conservation and foundation repair.

The price offers for conservation are currently being processed by the art museum.

The art museum conservator Polina Semenova estimated last week that HAM will now have to consider whether Havis Amanda needs to draw up a regular maintenance program. For example, due to regular waxing, the statue would not need to be moved.

The bronze sculpture’s patina has suffered from the maritime climate, air pollution and seagull droppings. Taru Tappola remembers photographs from the 1950s, where Havis Amanda’s surface glistens with a beautiful patina.

In the close-ups of the condition report, the bronze patina has become rough and porous in many places.

The surface of the bronze sculpture has become rough and porous.

Because climbing by citizens is quite random, the city is investigating the possibilities of protecting the fountain on site.

The design task is in the field of Helsinki’s urban environment, where various options have been proposed, from stainless steel to acid-resistant steel.

At this point, the strongest candidate for the protection material is a black painted steel frame, through which Havis Amanda would be visible. The separate blocks would be brought together on the spot if Finland threatened to succeed in any competition.

Project manager Lasse Toivanen of traffic and street planning project development says that there are no decisions on the possible procurement of a protective frame. The preliminary cost estimate is around 135,000 euros.

Plexiglas and wooden structures have, however, been abandoned at this stage as impractical.

“The wooden structure could perhaps be too reminiscent of wartime defenses,” says Toivanen.

During the war, Manta was protected with a board structure and sandbags.

In the winter of 1940, Havis Amanda hid behind a wooden structure and sandbags.

In the Hakasalmi villa’s Mieliala exhibition a few years ago, there was a wartime photo of a market seller, with Havis Amanda’s protection visible in the background.

The fountain the scope of the foundation repair contract will only be specified as the work progresses. The reason for the depression of the square’s ground surface is not yet known.

According to Lasse Toivanen, not a single drawing of the construction of the fountain can be found in the city archives.

“Of course we have some idea of ​​what the foundations could be, but there is no definite information,” Toivanen says.

In any case, there are to be drilled piles and a concrete slab under the fountain. The pump mechanism, which is collapsing under the trolley rails, will be replaced with a new one and placed in a better place next to the fountain.

Before pouring the new foundation, archaeologists study the exposed soil.

Perhaps a piece of the ancient seashore, structures of old fishing sheds or piers can be found in the mouth of the fountain.