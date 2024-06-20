Havis Amanda | Here is the enhanced Manta! The replacement photos show how the appearance of the statue legend changed

Havis Amanda|Repairing the sculpture was challenging, but the end result is pleasing to the eye. The alternate shots show Manta’s massive transformation.

20.6. 21:47

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The conservation of the Havis Amanda sculpture is almost finished. In addition to the female figure, the sculpture includes a stand and a plate. The conservation of the sculpture took more than a year and cost around 100,000 euros. The sculpture will be returned to Kauppatori after Midsummer.

Beautiful, like New. The first thing that comes to mind is the repaired and cleaned Havis Amanda.

The maintenance work on the beloved sculpture is almost finished and the result looks wonderful.

The dark brown and slightly shiny surface of the female figure looks like wet clay. The color is the same throughout and no green patina is visible.

In a conservation that lasted over a year, the soon-to-be 120-year-old sculpture was restored to its former glory.

The sculpture has been cleaned with a laser, brushed, welded, patinated and waxed.

The bronze female figure part is waiting in the storage hall in Vantaa, ready to be returned to the Market in the next few weeks.

The sculpture also includes two other bronze parts: the pedestal and the plate between the female figure and the pedestal.

The ensemble also includes bronze sea lions spraying water from their mouths at the edges of the red granite covered pool. Their conservation is still in progress.

At worst the plate was fine, the conservators say.

HAM Helsinki Art Museum was responsible for the conservation of the sculpture.

The edges had long tears that required welding and the rusted support bolts had partially failed. Because of that, the entire plate weighing 1200 kilograms had bent.

The main reason for the damage is partygoers who climbed on top of the plate.

The tradition that began in 1995 with Lätä’s World Cup victory was repeated in 2019 and 2022, after which the sculpture was in poor condition.

Conservator Polina Semenova says that the plate between the female figure and the pedestal was in the worst condition. Fixing it was also the biggest job.

Having worked as a conservator of the sculpture Polina Semenova according to the situation, the statue’s fall has been completely possible, because the pedestal was not attached to the concrete pool in any way.

“Each climb has also made the cracks on the edges worse,” says Semenova.

Not all the damage could be repaired, because for welding, the material around the damaged area has to be removed quite a lot.

“Copper wire welding is a really big operation, and traces of it are always visible,” says Semenova.

There were long cracks in the plate that had to be welded with copper wire. Seams were also strengthened by welding.

The pedestal is one of the three bronze parts of the sculpture. It weighs about a thousand kilos alone.

Conservation restored the sculpture’s original, dark brown color.

Manta acted as second conservator Unni Marja-aho describes the work as physically demanding.

“The biggest job was lasering all the bronze surfaces and brushing away the impurities that had turned to dust. The heavy equipment had to be hung in different positions and the work had to be done with fresh air masks on,” says Marja-aho.

According to Semenova, more of the “harmful” patina brought by time was removed from the female figure than from other parts of the sculpture. For example, the patina was left on the sea lion, because it is not harmful.

Semenova specifies that there are two types of patina; by the creator of the sculpture Ville Vallgren’s chemical surface treatment and the discoloration and oxidation that may occur over time.

Since the materials used by Vallgren were not known, the welded parts were patinated traditionally.

“We used chemicals that haven’t changed much over the centuries,” says Semenova.

Without patination, bronze is almost golden in color, i.e. shiny yellow metal.

The renovation also renewed the mechanism of the fountain, as well as the water pipes and their nozzles, for example in the mouths of the catfish.

The tears on the bottom edge of the plate under the water lily leaves were repaired well.

The holes in the sea lions’ tails were welded with copper wire. The shiny parts are still waiting for chemical patination.

Canning was done for Manta for the first time on such a large scale. Over the course of a hundred years, the sculpture has been maintained and cleaned less.

According to the conservators, the structure of the sculpture has now also been documented for the first time.

The conservators hope that in the future the sculpture will be waxed regularly every two years.

“The wax protects the surface of the sculpture from spill marks and dirt. The sculpture is in tough conditions at Kauppatori,” says Semenova.

In position The sculpture will be returned to the marketplace on the Wednesday after Midsummer.

There will be construction site fences around it until August, as the renovation work on the square continues.

In addition to HAM, the cooperation project included the departments of Helsinki’s urban environment and culture and leisure.

At the same time, the area around the square was renovated and made archaeological investigations.

The budget of the whole project was more than 1.2 million euros, of which the conservation part of the sculpture was about 100,000 euros.

Manta’s legalization on the students’ holiday will be allowed, as long as it is carried out with the city’s permission and in a controlled manner.

During the folk festival, the statue will be protected with wall structures.

The green patina brought by age was left on the surface of the sea lions, because its corrosion does not progress.

“In addition to admiring sea lions, you can pet them,” the conservators promise.