Ferrari is in top form. Not only do the Italians in Formula 1 have the best engine of all teams and Charles Leclerc puts ‘our’ Max Verstappen to the test, Ferrari will also release an SUV this year. That will also immediately become the most controversial model from Ferrari, because never before has the Italian brand built a model that so explicitly goes against the core values ​​of the brand, namely building sports and racing cars. Hopefully Ferrari will dare to get a V12 from the stable, at least that is the purosangue, as the car will be called, hybrid drive.