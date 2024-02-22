An autopsy will have to be carried out to clarify the causes that led to the sudden death of a very young man. He was called Giancarlo Nichetti, he was 42 years old and last February 16th he broke his wrist in a motorbike accident. Hospitalized and operated on for the fracture at Crema hospital, he died suddenly last Tuesday.

An accident that wasn't even too serious, as happens every day, which unfortunately, for reasons still to be clarified, led to an enormous tragedy and the sudden death of a 42-year-old man resident in Keya very small municipality located in the province of Crema.

The event occurred last Friday 16 February. Giancarlo Nichetti was on board his motorbike and was passing through the area Bagnolo Cremascowhen a car, coming out of a gate, appeared in front of him and the impact was inevitable.

The accident was not particularly violent and the 42-year-old, hydraulic with a passion for two wheels, he seemed not to have suffered serious injuries. So much so that the intervention of the rescuers on board the ambulances had not even been requested. Giancarlo, however, was experiencing very strong pain in one wrist, so later he headed alone to the hospital in Cremona. Following the necessary checks he was hospitalized for one fracture right on your wrist.

The doctors at the hospital have it operated and, after a few days of convalescence, they were supposed to discharge him this Tuesday. Precisely on the 20th, however, Nichetti's condition improved aggravated suddenly and his heart stopped forever after hours of agony.

At the moment no one has been able to understand what could have happened to him. The hospital itself arranged the autopsy, which will be carried out in Bergamo. Still no statement from the Crema social health company. The pain in Chieve was enormous, where everyone knew Giancarlo and loved him.