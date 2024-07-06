Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 21:14

Amazon reported issues with its Kindle e-reader between the 3rd and 4th. According to the Good e-Reader website, it was not possible to download new books to the device. In addition, there were reports of difficulties reading books in the library that had not yet been fully downloaded.

Thus, it became impossible to read any media that had not been previously downloaded. According to the outlet, there were even reports that books could even start to download, but the download could not be completed.

There were also reports of obstacles to downloading books on sites like Downdetector. Apparently, this was a problem that affected several countries.

Good e-Reader contacted Amazon, which owns the Kindle. The company said it was aware of the bug and that the root of the problem was on the company’s servers.

Therefore, it would take at least 48 hours from Wednesday until the e-reader would start downloading books normally again. Therefore, there would be nothing the user could do to solve the problem on their own. On social media, some posts indicate that the problem also occurred in Brazil.

According to reports, actions such as turning the device off and on again and deleting the book you want to read to download it again would not have worked.

The setback would only apply to Kindle devices, not involving the Android and iOS apps. Therefore, it would still be possible to read and access books in the library on devices that have these operating systems.

According to The Verge, the problem may already be solved. In an email sent to the outlet, Amazon acknowledged that users had been experiencing a problem that impacted their ability to download books, declaring that the issue has been fixed.

Amazon acknowledged the problem and said it had already been resolved: “On July 3, some Kindle customers faced a problem that affected the download of e-books. The situation was quickly resolved.”