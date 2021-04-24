A driver goes to pass the ITV of his vehicle. / AECA EFQ Saturday, April 24, 2021, 02:48



Passing the ITV of the car is not only a legal obligation, but a guarantor of road safety. From AECA-ITV, they remember that if a vehicle with an expired ITV is responsible for a claim, the insurer is responsible for the compensation of the rest of the vehicles involved but not yours. And depending on the policy contracted, it could be the case that the insurer imputes to the person responsible the charge corresponding to the compensation of the rest of those involved in the accident.