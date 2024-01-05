Having survived two serious road accidents, he was taken away by a stroke at the beginning of the new year: farewell to Giorgio Passera

A very serious loss has hit the Bergamo area, where everyone knew Giorgio Passera, which for many had brightened the evenings in various clubs in the area. Complications due to a stroke that struck him on Christmas Eve took him away. He had recently been the victim of two serious car accidents, in which he survived.

The city of Bergamo and all of Lombardy mourn the passing of a man who in past decades spent most of his time to entertain others with headphones on and with record players.

This is Giorgio Passera, a deejay, former restaurateurwell known and respected by all.

What took him away, as told by his brother Paolo, were the complications of a stroke which had hit him last December 24th, just on Christmas Eve.

Urgently admitted to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, he practically never recovered until January 3, when his heart stopped forever.

A devastating loss for the Passera family, who December 25thso the day after Giorgio had the stroke, he lost also the DJ's mother.

After abandoning his career as a deejey he dedicated himself to cooking and cooking cateringmanaging various venues first in the Bergamo area and then in Romania. It was in the eastern country that he had also met his partner.

When he returned to Italy he started working as driver in a cooperative, but had recently had to stop due to some health problems.

Giorgio Passera survived two accidents

Also recently, Giorgio Passera had become involved in two very serious road accidents.

The first, as always told by his brother Paolo, took place in November. To avoid a bus he had gone off the road with his scooterending up in a ditch.

With important and different traumas fractures he was hospitalized, only to be discharged a few days later.

The second accident had instead occurred last year December 16thbut Giorgio hadn't told anyone anything.

Countless i condolence messages appeared for the former deejay on social media. Many friends who remember him with enormous affection and esteem and thank him for what he gave to the Bergamo musical world during his golden years.