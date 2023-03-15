For years he had to wear a mask, due to the severe burns that affected his entire body. The story of Turia Pitt had traveled around the world, after the woman miraculously managed to save yourself from a bushfire in Australia. Her partner has always been by her side. And today the woman is mother of two beautiful children.

Turia Pitt was a model. She was running a marathon in Australia six years ago when she became involved in a forest fire. They found her with burns on 64% of her body. It’s a miracle to the doctors that she survived, albeit with marks on her skin that she will carry with her forever.

The 27-year-old former model has since had 24-hour assistance from her boyfriend. Michael HoskinIn fact, he quit his job as a police officer to take care of her constantly. She would never have left her alone: ​​since the day of the accident she has had to undergo 200 surgeries, losing 7 fingers and spending two years in convalescence.

I remember seeing bits of my skin stuck to rocks and spinifex.

This is the story of the woman years after what had happened to her. She never lost hope of making it, also because she had someone next to her who never allowed her to give in to despair. In 2015 Michael even proposed to her, in vacation in Maldives. She had bought the diamond ring when Turia was still in intensive care.

I married his soul, not his body. She is beautiful just the way she is.

Turia Pitt not only survived the burns, but also became a mother of two children

Going to sleep next to my partner I had never thought of before. Now I think how lucky I am to sleep next to this beautiful man. He’s a good guy and I’m very lucky to have him.

In 2017, the couple announced the arrival of their first child. Hakavai was born on December 7 of the same year. While on February 9, 2020, the second son was born, named Rahiti Hoskin.