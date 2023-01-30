Nicolò Maja, the only survivor of his father’s murderous rampage, wants to meet the man to understand why he did it

Nicholas Maja he is the only survivor of the fury of his father, Alessandro Maja, who at dawn one day last May, put an end to the life of his wife and daughter Giulia. He also tried to do the same with his eldest son, who however managed to escape in time.

The incident has shaken the boy, to the point of having to create a new one everyday lifewithout the affection of the people closest to him, his parents and sister.

On the day of February 17th the hearing for the psychiatric expertise of man. So the eldest son chose to go and see. Nicolò in an interview with The Prealpine he said:

He has to give me explanations, if I can’t speak to him in the hearing sooner or later I’ll go to him to face him. When I still couldn’t speak, I looked at the door of the room waiting to see my parents come in, I didn’t understand why they didn’t come to see me.

I can never forgive him for what he did. In the last period he had been trapped in a mental labyrinth, made up of fixations and anguish, which he had built on his own. He continually called the lawyer for reassurance, he turned to the accountants, he no longer had peace. He was afraid he could no longer guarantee us the standards and quality of life he had always given us. He was a pessimist by nature, my mother tried to give him courage.

The letters that Nicolò Maja received from his father after his resignation

Alessandro Maja was convinced that he had ended his son’s life. For this at dawn that day, he also tried to make a extreme act on himself, but failed to do so. The son said that he has received many letters from him. In fact, in the same interview she said:

He sent many letters to my maternal grandparents’ house. At the end of a letter she wrote that he hopes, one day, that I can forgive him. Another time he wrote that he forgave my mother for the mistakes she made.