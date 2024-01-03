A sudden pain in the chest and then death in hospital. Andrea Locatelli was celebrating New Year's Eve with his friends

Yet another heartbreaking story happened on New Year's Eve in Callibago, Santa Giustina. Andrea Locatelli he lost his life suddenly, at just 51 years old, while he was celebrating New Year's Eve with his friends.

Andrea Locatelli was spending a nice evening, waiting for the new year. The dinner and toast at midnight, to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. Then the tragedy… around half past one the 51-year-old felt severe chest pain before the eyes of all his friends. Precisely the latter have raised the alarm promptly at 118.

Health workers rushed to the scene and urgently transported the man to Belluno hospital. Once they reached the health facility, the doctors did everything they could to save his life, unfortunately without success. Around 2:00 am on January 1st, Andrea's heart sank stopped forever.

The man lived in Mel Di Borgo Valbelluna and was the father of two girls aged 20 and 23. He was divorced and had a new partner, but for the sake of his daughters he had maintained a good relationship with his ex. She herself confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media: “You always surprise… bye Andrea”.

Locatelli was very well known in the area, had worked behind the counter in the busiest pubs. He followed football, a passion that he had inherited from his father, linked to the Zumello team, and music, in particular the piano, which he loved to play and listen to.

The news has shocked everyone, numerous farewell posts have been published on social media in recent hours by those who knew him and who chose to say goodbye to him for the last time with beautiful words. Also the Mayor of Borgo Valbelluna, having heard the news, wanted to sympathize with the family's immense pain:

Andrea is a well-known figure in the center of Mel, as was his family and his father Sergio, who passed away many years ago. Andrea was a person who loved being in company and when he could he attended Mel's center and its events. He was known by everyone for his cheerfulness, friendliness, his ability to make friends, for his always being a positive person. We express our closeness to the whole family.

The police also intervened in the matter, but the doctors found nothing no anomaly. It was unfortunately a death for natural causes. A heart attack that struck Andrea at just 51 years old.