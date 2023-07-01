Adriana Kugler, nominee to be a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies during a Senate banking nominations hearing June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. DREW ANGERER (Getty Images via AFP)

She has passed through some of the most powerful offices and walked the corridors of the White House, but Adriana Kugler knows firsthand the fight for a dignified life. The Colombian-American could soon become the first person of Latin American origin to occupy one of the seven seats on the board of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States. If her position is confirmed, she would be a milestone in minority representation, while elevating her vision of the labor market and employment to levels of great influence.

Kugler’s family history portrays the efforts of several generations to get ahead. Her maternal grandfather, according to Kugler herself recently told in her appearance before the Senate, had to leave his education when her mother was widowed with six children to feed. Her paternal grandparents, being persecuted for their Jewish religion, fled from Hitler. Her father was born in Colombia and managed to study a postgraduate degree at the University of Minnesota, where her children were born.

The family returned to Colombia, where Kugler finished his high school studies. His undergraduate degree was from McGill University in Canada and his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. His vocation for academia and the economy is family. Her father, Bernardo Kugler, was a professor and researcher at various universities, including the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​where she would later end up as well. As a World Bank collaborator, she carried out studies focused on development in Latin America. Her son Maurice, Adriana’s brother, is a professor at George Mason University’s School of Public Policy. Like Adriana, he has also worked with various multilaterals, as well as the United Nations.

“In Colombia I was exposed to social problems from a very young age,” Kugler, 53, told a magazine from her alma mater, UC Berkeley, in December of last year. “My parents were very involved in social projects. And I remember that since I was a child they took me to the marginal neighborhoods of Bogotá and to rural areas. We traveled the country by car. My parents worked and my grandparents lived elsewhere, so I spent summers with them. In fact, my maternal grandparents lived in one of the poorest states in Colombia. So, from a very young age, I saw homelessness, child labor, poverty, and lack of access to basic necessities like clean water and electricity. And very poor infrastructure – I remember being stuck on a road with my parents for almost a whole day because of a road destruction,” Kugler said.

His experience in Colombia served as a lens to study development. “I realized that it was the lack of access to work that created obstacles for poor people and poor households. This lack of access to labor income generates all kinds of income inequities, but also inequities in education, housing, access to health, and inequalities in access to the legal system and political power. It was the lack of access to work and labor income that creates inequities in everything else,” Kugler told the university magazine. It was for this reason that he not only studied economics, but also political science.

“She is a very disciplined, intelligent and executive woman,” says Marcela Eslava, dean and professor of Economics at the Universidad de los Andes about Kugler. The economists worked together on different academic research for years on and off. For her part, Mauricio Cárdenas, a Colombian economist researcher at Columbia University, has also worked with her and has known her since her days as a student at Berkeley.

“She is an extremely talented economist,” says Cárdenas, also a former Colombian Finance Minister, “in addition, she is a good, gentle, friendly person, so I am very happy that she has been nominated. I really wish her the best, I think this is recognition of a Latina economist, someone who was born in the US but grew up in Colombia, a woman and a woman with a strong expertise in labor markets.

One of his many studies finds that when, in 1990, Colombia passed a reform that reduced the costs associated with firing an employee, employment increased and informality decreased. But Kugler does not declare such a reform an outright victory. “While severance law is designed, in principle, to protect employees, it ends up hurting them and restricting their ability to gain experience and learn on the job,” he wrote in a column published in the daily. Time in 1998. “A change in law that softens the link between seniority and compensation would not only increase the ability of workers to gain experience, but also reduce the costs of laying off workers, create more demand for labor, and help reduce unemployment,” he concluded. (A recent labor reform proposal in Colombia would have partially reversed this flexibility to hire, but Congress voted against it.)

The welfare and rights of workers, both formally and informally, has always been the focus of her career. This fits well with the Democratic party in the US, which has sought the support of the unions. Many workers turned against him in 2016 to vote for Donald Trump, disenchanted by the Barack Obama Administration. Joe Biden promised to be “the most pro-labor president” and in March proposed a pay increase for public sector employees. Also, this year, the recorded average increase in overall salaries finally outpaced inflation, which is a success for the White House.

Under the Obama Administration, Kugler worked as chief economist at the Department of Labor for a little over a year. With Biden, she returned to the World Bank, where she had collaborated as a consultant, but this time in a higher position: as the US representative at the multilateral. To do this, she took a break from her work as a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, where she has worked for 12 years.

Kugler is the first Latin American in 109 years to aspire to one of the most important positions in the economic policy of the American superpower. The members of the board of the Fed, as the Federal Reserve is known, have a vote in the country’s monetary policy decision, which defines interest rates. In addition, the Fed has a dual mandate, since it is not only concerned with price stabilization (to contain inflation), it also seeks to achieve the maximum possible employment in the economy. That is where Kugler has a lot to contribute.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL