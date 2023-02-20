In addition to common situations such as dismissal without just cause and the purchase of real estate, there are some illnesses that allow policyholders of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to withdraw the entire balance they have available.

Most are related to serious conditions, making looting justifiable as treatment becomes a priority for those suffering from such ailments.

The law that governs the benefits of the FGTS (Law No. 8.036/1990) provides that the beneficiary can operate his account “when the worker or any of his dependents is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness” or when suffering from a “rare disease”.

+ Workers can receive more than R$300 billion with FGTS review

The list of diseases is determined by regulation and periodically updated by the Ministry of Health. Currently, the following conditions entitle to withdrawal:

Mental Alienation;

Severe heart disease;

Blindness;

Radiation Contamination;

Parkinson’s disease;

Ankylosing Spondyloarthritis (Ankylosing Spondylitis/Ankylosing);

Advanced stage of Paget’s Disease (Osteitis Deformans);

Leprosy;

Severe liver disease;

Severe Nephropathy;

Irreversible and Disabling Paralysis;

Active Tuberculosis;

HIV/AIDS;

Malignant Neoplasm;

Terminal Stage.

Documents for claiming the benefit

The worker holding the linked account may request the withdrawal of the FGTS due to illness through the APP FGTS or at a Caixa branch with the following documentation:

Form “Medical Report of Serious Illnesses for Requesting FGTS Withdrawal”, available for download on the CAIXA website, valid for no more than 1 (one) year as of its issuance, signed with signature on stamp and CRM/UF of the attending physician responsible for the treatment or issued with signature and digital certification in the ICP – Brazil standard of the attending physician;

Copy of the medical examinations and their respective reports and/or clinical data that have been informed in the form “Medical Report of Serious Illnesses for Requesting a Withdrawal of the FGTS”;

Worker identification document;

Document proving the employment relationship – CTPS or other document that proves the employment relationship.

In the case of a dependent affected by a serious illness, the following must also be presented:

Document proving dependency;

Dependent identification document.

How to apply

You can request the FGTS withdrawal for Serious Illness in a simple way, following the steps below:

When accessing the FGTS APP, click on “My Withdrawals”; Choose the option “Other Withdrawal Situations”; Select the reason for Withdrawal “Serious, Terminal Illness or Orthesis/Prosthesis”; Inform who is affected or who has the disease (Holder or Dependent); Read the information about the conditions and necessary documentation and click on “Request FGTS Withdrawals”; Register a bank account owned by you, from any Financial Institution; Upload the required documents; Check the attached documents and confirm; Caixa will validate your data and if everything is correct, the amount will be credited to your account.

If you prefer to go to a Caixa agency, the worker must present the complete documentation.