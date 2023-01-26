Last July Arianna Sittoni survived the Marmolada tragedy. Today a cruel fate took her away at the age of 30

An absolute tragedy that happened on February 24th in Val Orsera. Ariadne Sittoni, a 30-year-old girl, died after an avalanche hit her during an excursion. Together with her, her 46-year-old partner who, although seriously injured, would not be in danger of life.

A mocking fate that of Arianna, who last July had survived the avalanche that fell on the Marmolada and which had taken the lives of 11 people.

Following that dramatic event, the 30-year-old had written a touching thought on his social profiles:

We were right there, south of the Marmolada, unaware of everything we climbed that face while on the other side an enormous piece of the cap was detaching taking everything and everyone with it, so close but so far away. You don’t command the mountain, sometimes you are simply in the wrong place at the wrong time…

Words that today take on a different meaning. Because she, unfortunately, in the end really found herself in the wrong place and at the wrong time.

For Arianna Sittoni there was nothing to do

The mountain was there joy by Arianna Sittoni. His profile Instagram it is full of photos that portray her happy in the beautiful landscapes in which she has always found herself at ease.

He had also found love in the mountains. She was in fact engaged to the 46-year-old Guido Trevisanwho two days ago was with her on the peaks of Val Orsera for one of the many mountain outings.

The two had left just before lunchtime on Tuesday and the family members, not seeing them return at the scheduled time, sounded the alarm around 4pm.

Immediate departure of rescued to the indicated place. Arriving on site, they noticed the avalanche that had broken off shortly before and immediately understood what had happened.

Before long they have identified the two climbers. Guido Trevisan, an expert climber and owner of a refuge, had only been half buried by the snow. Seriously injured, he had managed to create an air bubble to breathe and is now hospitalized and fortunately his life is not in danger.

For Arianna, however, there was nothing to do. The snow had completely covered her and any resuscitation attempt proved useless in the end.