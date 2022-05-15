The team of Eagles of America got his ticket to the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, after beating the Puebla Sweet Potatoes in the quarterfinals. With this victory, the Coapa board ratified the coach Fernando Ortiz to continue indefinitely at the head of the club.
Without a doubt, this was the best decision that the long pants could make. Since his arrival at the azulcrema team, the helmsman was calm and committed to saving the AmericaThis despite the fans who ranted on social networks against the new interim.
However, since his arrival he has not lost with America and they added 6 consecutive victories, taking them out of the bottom of the general, when it seemed like a dark tournament and that it was heading to be one of the worst in its history.
Now the public has given in and having advanced to the next round of the competition, hopes have risen to be able to lift a title once again that would keep them away from their closest pursuers.
Hopefully other clubs, like America and like Chivasa team that also made use of Ricardo Cadena to give a new face to the Guadalajara team, trust the assistants and little or nothing recognized strategists, so that the so-called ‘sacred cows’ of always hiring the same technicians are ended.
Well there for America, this was one of the best decisions in recent months that has given them results. In case of advancing to the grand final, do not doubt that any team would raise their hand to take over the services of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz.
