Hi how are things? Very good days.
Having known the darkness, you will better appreciate the light.
says the first of Pedro: He has called you out of darkness into his admirable light.
Dare to be different, take sides for the good.
He says book of proverbs: The pleasure of kings are the just lips and loved will be, the one who speaks the right thing.
Cheer up! Have a great day.
- Be honest and you will avoid misunderstandings
- your mind is like a garden
- Winners take advantage of every failure
- Treat others how you want to be treated
#darkness #light
