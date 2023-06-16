Hi how are things? Very good days.

Having known the darkness, you will better appreciate the light.

says the first of Pedro: He has called you out of darkness into his admirable light.

Dare to be different, take sides for the good.

He says book of proverbs: The pleasure of kings are the just lips and loved will be, the one who speaks the right thing.

Cheer up! Have a great day.







Be honest and you will avoid misunderstandings

your mind is like a garden

Winners take advantage of every failure

Treat others how you want to be treated

#darkness #light