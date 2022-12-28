The re-elected governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), informed this Tuesday (Dec.27.2022) that he will have his inauguration ceremony held over the internet, as he is on medical rest after a myocardial revascularization surgery, the heart muscle. The procedure is also known as “bypass”🇧🇷

In your profile InstagramCaiado said that his will “it has always been about celebrating this moment alongside the people of Goiás”but which recognizes the need to do the ceremony remotely on January 1, 2023.

According to the statement, he is in São Paulo resting with his family. Your rest period should last until January 23, 45 days after the procedure.

The governor said he was always in contact with his team “leading actions” in the state🇧🇷

The surgery was performed on December 8 at the Vila Nova Star hospital in São Paulo. The indication for medical intervention was because obstructions were detected in the governor’s coronary arteries. whitewashed discharged from hospital on the 15th of the same month.

The coronary artery bypass grafting operation uses part of the saphenous vein in the leg to “turn on” the aorta to the coronary artery, in order to let the blood circulate in the heart.

The medical team responsible for treating Ronaldo Caiado was led by physician Ludhmila Hajjar, quoted to assume the Ministry of Health during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) before Marcelo Queiroga and whose name was also considered by the president-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The nominee, however, was Nísia Trindade.