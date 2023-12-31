It was June 2010 when he failed first grade, for reasons that his parents considered unfair. For this reason they decided to appeal to the TAR, requesting the readmission of their 7-year-old son to class. It's a shame that the sentence arrived only in recent days, 13 years later, when the student, now twenty years old, had already graduated from high school.

Repubblica tells the curious story. After the decision to appeal to the TAR to oppose the parents' rejection and the acceptance of the request decided already in 2010, the child was enrolled in the second grade “with reservations” awaiting a definitive ruling. The episode happened in Civitanova Marche, a municipality in the province of Macerata, and more precisely at the “Silvio Zavatti” primary school.

The student was attending first grade in the 2009/2010 school year, but a measure from the class council blocked his admission to the following year. The reason given to justify the failure were the various 5s reported on the report card by the child at the end of the second quarter, after having been absent from lessons for 13 days. The little boy's parents opposed the decision, claiming that they had informed the teachers of the absences for health reasons which had forced the student to undergo continuous hospital treatment since birth.

Furthermore, according to the student's parents, all 7s and only a passing grade in behavior were reported on the report card for the first quarter. For this reason the family had requested the suspension of the failure as a precaution. The child, now 20 years old, continued his studies until he graduated without any particular problems, but 13 years later he saw the second TAR hearing scheduled for 21 December 2023. There, the sentence put an end to the dispute definitively canceling the rejection desired 13 years earlier.