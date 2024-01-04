They end up with the car in the canal after celebrating New Year's Eve, Emilio and Cecilia Gambaro found dead

For spouses Emilio and Cecilia Gambaro the year 2024 had started in the worst possible way. Unfortunately, after celebrating New Year's Eve at the home of some friends, they lost their lives after their car ended up in the canal on the way home.

News that has thrown pain and discouragement into the hearts of their people Dearwho, unable to contact them, immediately requested the intervention of the police to find them.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred shortly after the midnight between December 31st and January 1st. Precisely in the municipality of Galliatein the province of Novara.

The pair he had She is 83 years old and he is 87. They had gone out to celebrate this event at some friends' house. It was supposed to be a day of partywhich instead quickly turned into a drama.

Around 12.30am, they went out and got back into their car Opel Corsa. They were supposed to return home, but they never arrived at their destination. The next morning the daughter and some relatives tried to contact them.

However, unable to hear them, they asked the police for help. From here they started research of the case, but shortly after the sad discovery. The two gentlemen have been found lifeless inside their carended up in the canal Cavour.

What happened to Emilio and Cecilia Gambaro and the story of a friend

The officers who are dealing with the case have started all the investigations routine. From what emerged in the area that night there was a thick fogwhich obviously made visibility difficult.

For this reason the hypothesis is that the man driving the car believed he had took the little bridge, he ended up in the canal, in a section where there is no guard rail. However, the possibility of one is not excluded either illness. A friend of the couple, interviewed by Novara Today, said: