Accident on the A13, little Gioia would have turned 6 a few days after the accident: the party was already ready for her

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of the mother and baby, which occurred due to theaccident on the A13. Her little girl would have turned 6 on October 2nd and obviously, her family and all her friends had organized a party for her.

These sudden and heartbreaking disappearances have broke hearts of all. No one would have ever imagined having to experience something like this. The Grandchild of the father of the family, in an interview with The Tribuna of Trevisohe said:

We are shocked, the pain is immense, we have no words, what happened to us is a huge tragedy.

The entire family who lived ad Abano Termehad gotten into their Saab to reach some relatives in the province of Caserta. Her mother, Maria Grazia Forgetta, came from there.

However, they never got to destinationbecause during the journey they had an accident, which cost the life of the woman and her daughter.

Accident A13, how the accident occurred

From what has emerged, the events occurred around 3.30pm, Wednesday 27 September. On the stretch of motorway that goes from the Ferrara North and South toll booths. The family had just left their home from Abano TermeIn Padova.

Due to an accident between 4 shots occurred a little further on, there were some queues. The father driving his Saabbut he was not at all aware of the heavy vehicle stopped at the end of the traffic.

When the man saw him, he tried to steer to the left, but was unable to avoid impact with the right front part of his car. The Saab was after the accident thrown for about 30 metres. Unfortunately the family remained stuck in the completely destroyed vehicle.

When the doctors intervened, with the help of the firefighters, they got them free from the sheets. However, they were unable to do anything to save them, but were only able to observe theirs deaths. The father, the only survivor, is now investigated for the crime of traffic crime.