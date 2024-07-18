AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/17/2024 – 21:24

A baby does not run an increased risk of suffering malformations if its mother has Covid-19 or is vaccinated against the disease early in pregnancy, according to a study published this Thursday (18) in the British Medical Journal.

The research “did not reveal an increased risk of significant congenital malformations for babies whose mothers were infected or vaccinated against Covid in the first trimester of pregnancy,” the authors concluded.

The study was conducted taking into account that infection by Sars-CoV-2 is associated with an increased risk of complications during pregnancy, such as premature birth. However, the consequences in terms of malformations in the baby are still unknown.

The research also sought to establish the possible consequences of vaccination against COVID, which is generally recommended for pregnant women. The study was conducted based on the analysis of almost 350,000 babies born between 2020 and 2022 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

About 5% of these babies had a major malformation, which covers a very wide range, from heart problems to eye problems or genital problems. This proportion does not appear to differ significantly depending on whether the mother was infected or vaccinated.

The first trimester of pregnancy is a key period for fetal development. The study results “provide new evidence that COVID vaccination is safe for pregnant women,” the researchers concluded.