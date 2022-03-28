Sinaloa.- The covid-19 increases the risk of developing diabetes in a 40 percentthis up to a year after having the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, says the doctor in epidemiology and genetics, an expert in long-term covid, Sandra López-León.

The expert cites research recently published in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet.

Through Twitter he stressed that this possible even for people without risk of diabetes O well for those who only had a mild covid. The epidemiologist expresses that this can affect children, adolescents or adults. Therefore, she reaffirms the relevance of prevention to avoid getting sick, since the pandemic continues.

Read more: One in 20 children suffer from anxiety and depression: Psychotherapist

The study explained by Dr. López-León investigated more than 181,000 people who suffered from covid-19 in the United States and who developed diabetes. It took place between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Symptoms

If you are suffering from the following symptoms: increased thirst, urinating more often, fatigue, blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, ulcers that do not heal, weight loss, the doctor in epidemiology López-León points out that it is possible that you have diabetes or hyperglycemia.

You should see a general practitioner, family practitioner, internist, or endocrinologist, who can help you manage your diabetes.

Prevention

To prevent the contraction of diabetes it is important to lose weight if you are overweight, sleep well, eat well, avoid fats, sugar, soft drinks and processed foods. In addition, he called on Go once a year for a medical check-up.

Dr. Sandra López-León indicated that people with diabetes have a higher risk of severe covid and death, which is why it is important to continue with covid-19 prevention actions.

Read more: “Beauty standards are a double-edged sword”: Psychologists see mental problems after surgeries

covid long

Sandra López-León is an expert in long-term covid research. She published in the journal Nature that they have discovered around 55 effects that appear after suffering from covid-19, for example, headaches, hair loss, attention disorder, memory loss, among others.

The Data

hyperglycemia

It is the technical term for high blood glucose levels. Type 1 is when the body does not produce enough insulin. If you have type 2, it is when the body has enough insulin but it is not as effective as it should be.