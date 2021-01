Just 24 hours after dolphins were spotted in the Bay of Palma, a fin whale has been filmed by fishermen in Balearic waters.

It is the second-largest species on Earth after blue whale. The largest reportedly grow to 27.3 m (89.6 ft) long with a maximum confirmed length of 25.9 m (85 ft), a maximum recorded weight of nearly 74 tonnes.

Local fishermen couldn´t believe their eyes because whales of this type are rarely spotted in Balearic waters.