Even if this year’s Transfer phase The summer was more sluggish than in the past due to the Covid19 pandemic, and there were umpteen international player changes. One or two Bundesliga professionals also went abroad, where they celebrated the season opener in the past few days and weeks. How this went reveals you 90min:
Just a few days after the transfer was completed, Thiago was on the pitch for his new club Liverpool FC. The former Bavarian was substituted on in the top match against Chelsea in the second half – and promptly owed a penalty.
Also because LFC keeper Alisson saved the following penalty kick, it was 2-0 for Liverpool and Thiago after the final whistle. Coach Jürgen Klopp was satisfied with the newcomer and spoke to him SkySports after the game, his favor with the Spaniard’s style of play. Thiago still has problems defensively, “but offensively, with the ball, that’s his thing, he wants to pass the ball.”
Keyword passing – Thiago did that particularly often after being substituted on. A Thiagos pass arrived a full 75 times. The 29-year-old set a new league record right away. Nobody has played more passes within one half!
Conclusion: Thiago arrived straight away!
Weston McKennie’s move from Schalke to Juventus Turin was surprising enough. It was even more surprising that the 23-year-old was in the starting line-up for the season opener against Sampdoria Genoa. And when McKennie also delivered an extremely strong performance, he completely shot the bird.
The newcomer found his way around the star ensemble very well and promptly played through. He almost managed to score his own goal in the convincing 3-0 win, but Genoa goalkeeper Emil Audero saved against the national player on the line. Since Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci dusted off immediately afterwards, it was still enough for an assist McKennies.
Conclusion: it can go on like this!
Luca Waldschmidt showed his qualities directly at his new club Benfica Lisbon. The ex-Freiburg player scored two goals in the season opener against Falamicao. In the end, Benfica won 5-1.
The press has already received a lot of praise for the new addition. “He covered all areas of attack, caused imbalances, showed that he knew how to occupy spaces and never failed to support the defense,” wrote the Portuguese for example Record.
Conclusion: Waldschmidt enchants Lisbon!
His move also caused astonishment. Instead of a (German) top team, left-back Philipp Max moved to the Eredivisie. At PSV Eindhoven, Max plays under coach Roger Schmidt – and delivers directly.
In the narrow 2-1 win against FC Emmen at the weekend, Max assisted the decisive goal. In the 94th minute, striker Maximiliano Romero headed a narrow victory after the 26-year-old’s cross. PSV scored six points from two games this season.
Conclusion: Max shows it to all Bundesliga clubs!
Max’s teammate is goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who came from Leipzig in the summer. The Swiss made a mixed figure at the new club so far. Already on the first match day against Groningen, the keeper wobbled. Against Emmen he kept the box clean until the 83rd minute of the game.
But suddenly the ball was in the PSV net. What happened? A back pass from Max (yes, ‘our’ Max) slipped under Mvogo’s foot and rolled into his own goal. Last rescue attempts came too late. This mistake should have happened to pretty much every goalkeeper in their career.
Conclusion: In the spirit of Mvogo, we hope that it finally ended with the errors …
Waldschmidt’s former Freiburg team-mate was drawn to the Premier League promoted Leeds United this summer. Robin Koch has already been involved in two spectacles: Leeds lost 3: 4 to Liverpool at the beginning, and last Saturday they again won 4: 3 against fellow promoted Fulham.
Koch will particularly remember the first game for two reasons. Already in the third minute of the game, the national player owed a hand penalty, after 20 minutes he lost sight of Virgil van Dijk, who headed a powerfully.
Particularly bitter: Against Fulham, Koch also owed a penalty. But at least United came out of the game as the winner.
Conclusion: a terrible start, but the confidence remains!
In summer Bayer Leverkusen and Kevin Volland parted ways. The 28-year-old joined AS Monaco, where he will train under former Bayern coach Niko Kovac.
After two games in Ligue 1, the first impression is sobering. With Volland on the team, Monaco won two games. The striker has not yet been able to exert any significant influence, he is still waiting for his first scorer point.
Conclusion: what is not can still be. Volland will turn up soon!
In addition to Volland, Kai Havertz also left the Werkself, and the 21-year-old is now playing for Chelsea. The offensive player has not yet been able to set any significant accents there. So far, Havertz has acted inconspicuously on the pitch, but joins the majority of the blues actors.
However, it was painful last matchday against Liverpool. There, central defender Andreas Christensen received red before the break, so that coach Frank Lampard had to change the team during the break. As is so often the case, an offensive force has to give way to a defensive substitute in such a situation. This time it got Havertz, who had to watch the second half from the bench.
Conclusion: Havertz has to bite through in Chelsea. However, he has potential for that!
In terms of team technology, it looks the same with Havertz’s team-mate Timo Werner. Together you bob with the blues in midfield. Unlike Havertz, Werner can show two (half) scorer points. In both the league opener against Brighton & Hove and Liverpool, the striker took a penalty. The one time Jorginho turned against the Reds was known to hold Alisson.
Overall, the English are impressed by Werner, who was able to impress despite the lack of a goal. The 24-year-old showed himself to be very present and active in the new jersey.
Conclusion: Werner has arrived in London, now only the gates are missing!
