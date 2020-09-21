Also because LFC keeper Alisson saved the following penalty kick, it was 2-0 for Liverpool and Thiago after the final whistle. Coach Jürgen Klopp was satisfied with the newcomer and spoke to him SkySports after the game, his favor with the Spaniard’s style of play. Thiago still has problems defensively, “but offensively, with the ball, that’s his thing, he wants to pass the ball.”

Keyword passing – Thiago did that particularly often after being substituted on. A Thiagos pass arrived a full 75 times. The 29-year-old set a new league record right away. Nobody has played more passes within one half!

Conclusion: Thiago arrived straight away!

The newcomer found his way around the star ensemble very well and promptly played through. He almost managed to score his own goal in the convincing 3-0 win, but Genoa goalkeeper Emil Audero saved against the national player on the line. Since Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci dusted off immediately afterwards, it was still enough for an assist McKennies.

Conclusion: it can go on like this!

The press has already received a lot of praise for the new addition. “He covered all areas of attack, caused imbalances, showed that he knew how to occupy spaces and never failed to support the defense,” wrote the Portuguese for example Record.

Conclusion: Waldschmidt enchants Lisbon!

In the narrow 2-1 win against FC Emmen at the weekend, Max assisted the decisive goal. In the 94th minute, striker Maximiliano Romero headed a narrow victory after the 26-year-old’s cross. PSV scored six points from two games this season.

Conclusion: Max shows it to all Bundesliga clubs!

But suddenly the ball was in the PSV net. What happened? A back pass from Max (yes, ‘our’ Max) slipped under Mvogo’s foot and rolled into his own goal. Last rescue attempts came too late. This mistake should have happened to pretty much every goalkeeper in their career.

Conclusion: In the spirit of Mvogo, we hope that it finally ended with the errors …

Yvon #Mvogo with a big mistake in the game Eindhoven against Emmen. He had already made a goalkeeping error against Groningen. Not a good start for Mvogo at PSV so far. One can only feel sorry for him. #PSVEMM pic.twitter.com/kIoJ6XVzao – Lawnball VAR (@LawnballVAR) September 19, 2020

Koch will particularly remember the first game for two reasons. Already in the third minute of the game, the national player owed a hand penalty, after 20 minutes he lost sight of Virgil van Dijk, who headed a powerfully.

Particularly bitter: Against Fulham, Koch also owed a penalty. But at least United came out of the game as the winner.

Conclusion: a terrible start, but the confidence remains!

After two games in Ligue 1, the first impression is sobering. With Volland on the team, Monaco won two games. The striker has not yet been able to exert any significant influence, he is still waiting for his first scorer point.

Conclusion: what is not can still be. Volland will turn up soon!

However, it was painful last matchday against Liverpool. There, central defender Andreas Christensen received red before the break, so that coach Frank Lampard had to change the team during the break. As is so often the case, an offensive force has to give way to a defensive substitute in such a situation. This time it got Havertz, who had to watch the second half from the bench.

Conclusion: Havertz has to bite through in Chelsea. However, he has potential for that!

Overall, the English are impressed by Werner, who was able to impress despite the lack of a goal. The 24-year-old showed himself to be very present and active in the new jersey.

Conclusion: Werner has arrived in London, now only the gates are missing!