Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Although the German international star Kai Havertz, the Chelsea player, is currently focused with his country in preparation for the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, which begins next Friday, he is still in a state of euphoria and joy for scoring the goal of winning the Blues in the European Champions League “Champions League”, because it is the first big win in the tournament. His short history as a player, which he describes as incredible.

“It was a very special goal for me and my family and it will always be remembered,” Havertz said.

Havertz did not hesitate to criticize himself after his first season with Chelsea, and said: I knew that it would take me 6 months or a whole year to reach my level .. Yes, I took a lot of time to adapt and harmonize, but in the end it was an excellent year, in which we got the Champions League, We entered the semi-finals of the English Premier League.

He commented, “Only now I know what the Premier League is!” Havertz pointed out that the negative moments are no longer seen, but only look at the positive moments and said: I hope that my performance in the Champions League final will motivate and motivate me to shine in the Euro. Havertz spoke about the Frenchman, N’Golo Kante, his teammate at Chelsea, and praised what he had done throughout the season, especially in the Champions League matches,

He said he deserved to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year. He added, “Kante is a wonderful football player, both in his offensive runs, his defensive positioning and his superior ability to extract the ball from the opponent. He is fast and has insight on the field, and a wonderful personality outside.”

Havertz also praised his German compatriot Antonio Rudiger, his teammate at Chelsea, and said of him: “He has given us stability defensively over the past months.. And since the arrival of coach Thomas Tuchel, he has been playing at the highest level.. a real safety valve, a unique mentality, and a fighter like Kante.” And any coach would like him in his team, and playing against him in training is a problem because he can completely paralyze your movement.