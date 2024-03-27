Movies based on video games are increasingly common, and many great sagas are coming to the big screen. Let's think about Uncharted, Super Mario or in the future even The Legend of Zelda. However, not all the big names have been transformed into films, for example GTA and Red Dead Redemption. Obviously we don't mention them at random, as they were at the center of a Total Film interview with the famous actor and comedian Jack Black. The man is in fact amazed that the two franchises have not yet become films.

“I can't believe they haven't started making a movie about any of the Rockstar – Grand Theft Auto games yet, but especially Red Dead Redemption“, explained Black. “Those things are already like movies, you know? I think that's the point. Some video games are already halfway to telling these kinds of stories, and there are some films that are like video games.”