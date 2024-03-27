Movies based on video games are increasingly common, and many great sagas are coming to the big screen. Let's think about Uncharted, Super Mario or in the future even The Legend of Zelda. However, not all the big names have been transformed into films, for example GTA and Red Dead Redemption. Obviously we don't mention them at random, as they were at the center of a Total Film interview with the famous actor and comedian Jack Black. The man is in fact amazed that the two franchises have not yet become films.
“I can't believe they haven't started making a movie about any of the Rockstar – Grand Theft Auto games yet, but especially Red Dead Redemption“, explained Black. “Those things are already like movies, you know? I think that's the point. Some video games are already halfway to telling these kinds of stories, and there are some films that are like video games.”
A GTA movie is not something that is likely
Despite the success of Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar doesn't seem interested in adapting the franchise into a film. In 2019, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told TheWrap why the making of the film was unlikelystating that parent company Rockstar Games would want to have “complete control” to ensure the film was delivered the way it envisioned.
GTA games are so profitable for the company that Zelnick said late last year during an investor meeting that it wasn't worth pursuing another medium for the IP.
GTA 6 also promises to be one of the most important launches ever for the videogame market, according to analysts.
