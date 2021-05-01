Kentucky (Union)

The skilled “Malazat” achieved an impressive victory in the Kentucky Oaks Classic Class 1 race, which took place yesterday, at Churchill Downs Racecourse for the Shadwell stables belonging to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The filly with a broad star on its head, a descendant of “Kerlin” and the Persian “Dreaming of Julia”, was unbeaten when it competed in the classic 1800-meter race, under the supervision of Todd Belcher and led by John Flazquez.

And that afternoon in Churchill Downs, the “Haven” nominated (5 to 2) faced a group of 12 three-year-olds, all of whom were competing for the award, with an attendance of 41,472 spectators. After an exciting confrontation between the female candidates, “Malazat” was awarded the title of the classic race with its prize of $ 1.25 million, outperforming its runner-up “Search Rieslet” led by Arad Ortiz, with a clock of 1:48:99 minutes, while the third came, “Wells Secret”. .

After the “Haven” cut off the finish line, the “Search Rizzlet” knight Arad Ortiz congratulated John Flazquez by patting him on the back. The victory represented the fourth victory for coach Todd Belcher and the second for jockey John Flazquez. The victory put Bleacher and Flasquez in a position to go down in history to win the $ 3 million Kentucky Derby, and no coach since Ben Jones in 1952 has won the Oaks and Kentucky Derby together that same year.

Jones did so in 1949, and Dick Thompson did it in 1933, while seven riders won the Oaks and the Kentucky Derby in the same year, and the last of them was Calvin Burrell in 2009. “Sanctuaries” were bred in Kentucky from the Persians “Dreaming of Julia”, the daughter of “Any B. Andy, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Oaks in 2013, found her “Dreaming Rush” winning two first-class races. After winning the Kentucky Oaks, “Malazat” raised its winning balance to 5 out of 5, and accumulated financial gains of $ 1,125,150, noting that its purchase price was $ 1,050,000.