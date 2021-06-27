Haven Studios, development team founded by Jade Raymond and working on an exclusive PS5, is looking for developers who are experts in multiplayer and online components. This suggests that the game has some elements multiplayer o live-service components, or rather of an online game in constant evolution.

Precisely, Haven Studios is looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience in network, multiplayer and marketing. Additionally, the team needs a Senior Core Infrastructure Engineer and an Online Software Engineer with experience on cloud platforms. This is all we know for now and, in addition to speculating on the online nature of the PS5 exclusive, we know nothing else.

Jade Raymond is working on a PS5 exclusive game

Recall that Haven Studios is a recently formed team. Jade Raymond has left Google and Stadia last February, shortly after the cancellation of the company’s in-house video games. The studio is therefore only three months old and is certainly still in the early stages of development, if not in pre-production.

There will hardly be a way to see anything of this project anytime soon, so for the moment we believe we should be content with the newly discovered information. Haven Studios is also just one of the teams that has signed an agreement with Sony: PlayStation Studios and Deviation Games have been collaborating for over a year on the PS5 game.