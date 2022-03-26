The development of mobile applications has revolutionized the way we carry out many of our daily tasks, since many of them help us in school or communication activities. However, many of these are created for malicious purposes, such as information theft.

Recently the computer office, Pradeo reported that the application called “Craftsart Cartoon Photos Tools”used by to turn photos into cartoons uses spyware code capable of stealing information from Facebook accounts.

As detailed by the European mobile security group, this photo editing application is currently on Google Play and has been downloaded for at least 100,000 users, which they could be at risk of their information being stolen.

As Pradeo mentioned in a statement, this application incorporates a Trojan called Facestealer which is capable of stealing both from Facebook and establishes connections with a Russian server.

Due to the codes that the application incorporates, this spyware allows cybercriminals to control the victims’ Facebook accounts, as well as data related to the social application, such as bank card numbers and conversations.

The infiltration occurs because the application asks users to log in through their Facebook profile or other services developed by Meta.

In this way Crafsart Cartoon Photo Tools steals users’ credentials allowing criminals to carry out fraudulent actions, spread false news or phishing links.