There are some pesetas that have reached a really high economic value depending on their state of conservation. According to the collecting websites Foronum Y All Collection, there are coins that can be auctioned at prices ranging from 45 euros to 20,000 euros.

According to figures from Bank of Spain, and despite the fact that more than 18 years have passed since the common currency began to circulate, the Spanish kept in August 2019, 136,602 million pesetas in banknotes (821 million euros) and 131,777 million pesetas in coins (792 million euros in coins), the same figures as in June. There would be 1,613 million euros of the old currency unchanged, one million less than in July, which is equivalent to 268,380 million pesetas.

These are the most ‘expensive’ pesetas

Peseta 1987 E-87: Collectors pay around 45 euros for this coin minted on the occasion of the III National Exhibition of Numismatics.

100 pesetas of 1983: you can get up to 55 euros for each one.

50 pesetas from 1984: They reach 60-70 euros depending on their state.

25 pesetas of 1995: the mythical one with the hole in the center (there is one from each Autonomous Community depending on the year). They can be worth up to 100 euros.

100 pesetas of 1966: There are several variants of this classic silver coin that was made in 1966. If you have a 1969 one you can get around 145 euros, but if you have a variant from this year that has a straight stick, you can sell it for 400 euros.

5 pesetas 1975 (Reverse of the ’82 World Cup). Its price is between 350 and 400 euros.

50 cents 1949 E-51: these coins that were no longer minted in 1965 and that, like the 25 pesetas of 1995, also have a hole in the center, can be sold for 500 euros.

1 peseta 1947: you can sell them for about 1,400 euros. On the coin you could see the effigy of Franco and they were popularly known as “Rubias”.

2,5 pesetas of 1953: Due to how difficult it is to get one, they can be sold for 1,700 euros, always depending on its state of conservation.

5 pesetas of 1949: For one of these coins, any collector can pay from 12,000 euros to 20,000 euros.

How to change pesetas to euros before June 30, 2021

The deadline to change the pesetas banknotes and coins ended on December 31, but it has been extended until June 30, 2021 due to the pandemic. These are the steps to do it, like informs the Bank of Spain:

–Make an appointment at the facilities of the Bank of Spain. It can be at the Madrid headquarters (calle Alcalá, 48) or at any of its 15 branches distributed by several cities of the national territory. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-Identify you. The interested person must show their ID, passport or residence card if the amount to be changed is at least 1,000 euros. However, it is advisable to carry identification in any case, since they can ask for it even if the amount is less.

–If you are abroad, you can carry out the process of exchanging pesetas for euros by post. To do this, you must send your tickets (in this case coins are not allowed) together with a completed form, which you can also submit electronically.