Parallel to the competition of the protagonist singers of the Sanremo Festival, this year too there is the now well-known We'll fantasize. Every evening viewers follow the Festival with extreme attention. To appreciate the singing skills of the artists, but also to understand if the members of their team have brought bonuses (better) or penalties (better not). Today's daily bonus is very particular and brings with it a very noble message.

Also this year the Fantasanremo, the 'little game' parallel to the Festival now known to all fans, it has achieved incredible success. Everyone has created their own team and follows the Festival not only to appreciate the music and singing skills of the competing artists, but also to understand if those they have chosen in their quintet bring the much hoped for bonuses.

In addition to fixed bonuses or penalties, such as ranking positions, thanks, dedications or flowers given to the conductor, there are also those daily. Yesterday, for example, there was the “European Parliament and European Commission” bonus. Whoever of the competing artists brought a pencil on stage earned 20 points.

This evening, Friday, there is instead “LET'S UNITE” bonusin collaboration with the association of the same name which, as stated in Fantasanremo's Instagram post, “For 25 years he has been working for a better quality of life and for the protection of the rights of people with rare diseases, their families and caregivers“. They will get 20 points the artists who, on the Ariston stage, will overlap their hands making their fingers wave. A gesture that is no coincidence, given that it represents the symbol of the global rare community.

An initiative that has already found the consensus of the legend of the Festival, the maestro Beppe Vessicchioand obviously of the same UNIAMO Association. Annalisa Scopinaro, President, commented as follows: