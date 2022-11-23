It is not new that among European countries there is also hierarchy and discrimination. And, it is popular knowledge that Spain is sometimes treated as the ugly duckling of Europe, a fact that was demonstrated after the party organized by DjMaRiiO to which they were invited Ibai Y Rubius, among other Spanish and French youtubers. This ended badly for the Spanish community, as it was the subject of ridicule.

The Great Game of Youtubers 3 was held on November 19 in the city of Paris, France. In this, French and Spanish youtubers faced each other, and after the defeat of the Spanish team, Ibai stated that the Spanish felt belittled and humiliated.

“It was a feeling of belittlement, of hesitating, treating us like the idiots of the show,”

He declared in a direct. He also mentioned that at least he and his compatriots tried to be as professional as possible and acted respectfully and politely at all times.

However, the pressure was so great that they felt that some of the youtubers such as Papi Gavi or Telmo reacted to the comments.

The statements of Ibai Llanos

Ibai commented that from the beginning, the reception was hostile, the French people in the public yelled things at them that he could not understand.they spat and threw bottles, it was clear that what they were saying was not kind at all.

In addition, there was no professionalism on the part of the presenter, he not only referred to the Spanish team in a bad way and did not try to create a positive welcoming environment, rather he acted with indifference.

The youtuber said it was lucky no one got hurt after the bottles went flying. Ibai did mention that the content creator in charge of the stage had a certain responsibility to curb such terrible and immature behaviors from the community, but he did not act, rather he was indifferent.

Ibai was outraged, but Rubius also stated:

“They laughed in our face.”

And although some Spanish youtubers didn’t have the best attitude either, this was after they were under so much pressure. However, in the end they didn’t even thank them for coming to cover their event.

The Spanish community felt extremely humiliated until the last moment. Ibai mentioned that they were practically invited to humiliate them, and that all the YouTubers felt the same way. It is truly unfortunate that this type of discriminatory behavior continues to exist.

Who participated?

Players:

DjMaRiiO, Rubius, Willyrex, Alexby, Cacho, Perxita, Papi Gavi, Spursito, Karchez, Ander, Viruzz, Folagor, MikelMST, Forward09, Mostopapi, KokoDC, Pumuscor, Alex Silvestre, Telmoy Peereira.

Trainers:

Casters:

xokas

Miguel Angel Roman

axel martinez

