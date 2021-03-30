DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport / ID number and telephone number to [email protected] and we will be in touch.

PAIR OF DOORS MISSING from a luxury house in Es Capdella. Value € 3000. If you see these for sale anywhere please call 661-440693.

UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; e-mail: [email protected]

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, [email protected]

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



GLASS COFFEE TABLE in good condition. € 45. Cancer Care Charity Shop, St. Augustine. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10 am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; e-mail [email protected]



YOUNG CHILD’S BTWIN BIKE, good condition, € 40. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PAINTING / DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



CHILD’S COMPLETE BED unit, € 95. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



C´AN PICAFORT: Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment close to the beach, sea view. Open plan living room with great kitchen and patio doors to balcony. Three bedrooms, bathroom and utility. Air conditioning. € 179,000. Ref. 9482. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: [email protected] or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

.

#doors