The Mexican navy joined the search for the Americans who were on a 44-foot Ocean Bound sailboat, a La Fitte.

Mexico City.- Last Saturday the Coast Guard of the United States, reported the disappearance of three americans who traveled in their sailboat in waters close to the coast of the state of sinaloa.

Who are the missing Americans?

the americans Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Grosswho were traveling in the ocean bound sailboaton April 4 they were heard for the last time near the port of Mazatlansaid on Friday the United States Coast Guard (USCG) in a statement.

The boat occupants They had planned to stop in the town of Cabo San Lucas, in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, on April 6, to reload provisions and report before continuing their journey to San Diego, California, in United States.

But “there was no record of his arrival in Cabo San Lucasnot a report of its location,” The Associated Press quoted the Coast Guard as saying.

The coordinators of the search operations have communicated with the marinas of Baja California without the sighting of the missing sailboat.

The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that members of the army are participating in the work of search for the Americans and their sailboat.