Quintana Roo.- The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo requested the help of the general population to find the location of two minors, 15 and 16 years of age, who disappeared during the first week of January 2023, with no success so far. relatives know anything about his whereabouts.

According to what was reported by the Prosecutor’s Office, authorities activated an Amber Alert for the disappearance of the two young women identified as Nohemí Belén Hernández García and Maritza Sánchez Hernández.

The first case corresponds to the minor mariza sanchez of 14 years old who was reported missing on January 4, 2023 in Playa del Carmen, Solidaridad, Quintana Roo.

Amber Alert: Maritza and Noemí disappear in Quintana Roo

According to what was reported in the data sheet amber alert, The teenager who was last seen in the aforementioned town, has a slim complexion, light brown complexion, long curly hair and is 1.55 meters tall.

As particular signs, it was reported that Maritza has a semi-round scar at the height of the right cheekbone of her face.

The second case corresponds to the minor Noemí Belén Hernández, 16 years old who was reported missing on January 7 in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Amber Alert: Maritza and Noemí disappear in Quintana Roo

It was reported that the young woman has a light brown complexion, robust complexion, straight black hair and measures approximately 1.60 meters.

As particular signs, it was reported that the young woman has a tattoo on her left hand referring to a date (06-28), as well as a nose piercing and moles on her right forearm.

It may interest you:

In view of the foregoing, the State Attorney General’s Office requested that if they have data that helps locate the two adolescents, they can communicate to the agency’s hotlines (998-881-7150 EXT. 2130), or through the Quintana Roo Amber Alert page.