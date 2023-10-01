The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua issued search bulletins to find the whereabouts of four men who disappeared between Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 of this year in different locations in the municipality of Madera. These are Armando Olivas Domínguez, Axel Javier Fuentes Monge, Isaac Amado Rodríguez Pérez and Brayan Emilio Sandoval.

According to the search bulletin, Armando Olivas Dominguez He is 27 years old, is 1.65 meters tall, has a dark complexion, a slim build, and his hair is short, straight, and brown. Likewise, her eyes are brown, her nose is large, her mouth is medium-sized, with thin lips, and her face is pentagonal in shape.

He disappeared on Wednesday, September 27 in the community of Pinal Madera. That day he was wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt, a faded red cap, and red tennis shoes.

Axel Javier Fuentes Monje He also disappeared the same day, but in the Ejido el Largo, Madera. He is 22 years old, he is 1.92 meters tall, his complexion is light brown, he is of slim build, his hair is short, straight and black. He also has medium-sized, dark brown eyes, his face is oval, his nostrils are medium-sized, and his lips are thick.

The last time he was seen, Axel Javier was wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a navy blue t-shirt with the legend “husquarra,” a navy blue sweatshirt, and a gray cap. To date, Chihuahua authorities are unaware of the series of events that led to his disappearance.

Like Axel Javier, Brayan Emilio Sandoval Arreola disappeared on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in the Ejido el Largo, belonging to the municipality of Madera, Chihuahua. That day she was wearing blue jeans, a red and blue plaid shirt, a gray cap, and brown formal shoes.

The man, 23 years old, is 1.95 meters tall, has a robust build, light brown complexion, his hair is short and black, while his eyes are large and light brown. According to official information, his face is rhomboid-shaped, his nose is large, and his mouth is large, with thin lips.

Isaac Amado Rodríguez Pérez He disappeared since Tuesday, September 26 in the El Pinal community, Madero, according to the Prosecutor’s Office search bulletin. That day, the 23-year-old young man was wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt of the same color, a red cap and blue tennis shoes. As a particular sign, he has a scar on his left eyebrow and has earrings in both ears.

The young man is 1.65 meters tall, has a light brown complexion, a robust build; His hair is short, straight and black. His face is round, with a large nose and a medium-sized mouth with thin lips.

If you have information that leads to the location of these people, you can call the Emergency number 911 or the Anonymous Report number 089. You can also call 614-429-33-00 or through the page: www. Pasaeldato.gob.mx