Barega premiered with champion honors at the Zurich Marathon in Seville The Ethiopian, Olympic gold in Tokyo, ran many kilometers in solitude and stopped the chrono in the finish line at 2:05:15, far from the record of the test signed in 2024 by his compatriot deresa geleta; In women, victory for the Ethiopian Anchinalu Dessie (2:22:17)

Marathon runners María Guerra / Juan Flores / Raúl Dublado