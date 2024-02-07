The detail noticed by few on Loredana Bertè's dress: it is a special and important message for her

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 6 February, the first episode of the Sanremo Festival 2024 was broadcast. Among the competing singers was the internationally renowned artist Loredana Bertèwho is now a veteran of this Festival, given that this year is the twelfth time she has participated.

CREDIT: RAI 1

On the Ariston stage he chose to bring the song entitled Crazy, word which according to her has been attributed to her by many people. Furthermore, in the first ranking at the end of the evening, it's even earlier.

However, the singer chose to wear a detail, which has an important and special meaning for her. Few noticed that Loredana Bertè had a on her dress Red bowwhich shows how she is against the violence against women.

CREDIT: RAI 1

This theme is very important for the artist, since in the past she suffered a very serious episode, which left her with problems scars indelible. Unfortunately, even today she cannot forget what she experienced.

The meaning of the red bow on Loredana Bertè's dress at Sanremo 2024

CREDIT: RAI

In several interviews she has given over the years, she has repeatedly made it a point to tell women the importance of report and above all he wanted to raise their awareness. This is because he doesn't want them to stay in silence to suffer malice and violence from men.

Loredana Bertè therefore has this topic very close to her heart. She makes a point of talking about it, so that other people don't feel the same way shame that she experienced, on her own skin.

CREDIT: RAI 1

Even in 2021the singer entered the stage at the Ariston, wearing a pair of shoes red shoes and a bow on his jacket, of the exact same color. For her, violence against women is a very important topic, which is very close to her heart. Like her, Chiara Ferragni also wanted to bring the same topic to the stage last year.