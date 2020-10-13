After the immense success of the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, now Amazone Prime Video is bringing ‘Mirzapur 2’. This series will knock on the OTT platform on 23 October. Now in such a situation, a video of the first season of Mirzapur has been shared on social media, so that the audience will once again remember the first season of ‘Mirzapur’.

Let us know that recently, a short video has been shared on the entire story of the first season of ‘Mirzapur’ on Amazon Prime Video’s YouTube channel. Seeing this video, the whole story will come once again in front of everyone’s eyes and those who have not seen the first season will also understand the whole story after watching this video. So if you are also among those who have not seen the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, then this video is for you.

The first season of ‘Mirzapur’ was full of crime thrillers. At the same time, the audience hopes that ‘Mirzapur 2’ will be more dangerous than ‘Mirzapur’. The trailer of ‘Mirzapur 2’ has been launched on October 6, now people are waiting for its release. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Priyanshu Penuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Let us also tell you that ‘Mizarpur 2’ is getting solo and festive release on OTT platform. The wait for ‘Mizarpur 2’ was long awaited by the audience. In such a situation, it may be risky to release another series or film with this series. This is the reason why this series is getting solo release.