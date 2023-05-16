Gaffes in WhatsApp can cause really uncomfortable situations and, to date, the sender had the option of deleting a message that had been sent by mistake or with a mistake. The deletion problem consists in the fact that the receiver is informed of the deletion of that message, with which the suspicion of what has been written can still be worse than the error made. WhatsApp knows this, and an interesting function has been leaked through a beta: the possibility of editing the message sent.

This new functionality has been known through the latest beta version for Android of the application, 2.23.10.13 and as reported WaBetainfo. What does it consist of exactly? Once the message is sent, the sender will have 15 minutes to keep their finger pressed on it and edit it. The receiver will know this circumstance, since he will see a stamp on the message, with the text “edited” and the time of the edition; something very similar to what other platforms use, such as Twitter in its paid version.

An edition with its limitations

As we have pointed out, this new functionality is available, for the moment, on Android and for the aforementioned version of the beta, although it will soon arrive on the iPhone, as is usual in the incorporation of new features. “During that time, you can edit as many times as you want,” explains the coordinator of the Andro4all blog, Christian Collado. Some limitations that this expert considers “restrictive” since they limit the possibility of editing to a very short period of time.

In other words, if you mess up —let’s say, for example, sending a very intimate message to a family member, a co-worker—, after half an hour, you won’t be able to make amends. What is the cause of establishing a time limitation? Collado warns that editing messages indiscriminately and without restrictions, “could be used for abusive purposes, mainly through the malicious manipulation of conversations, changing the content of messages ancient”. In other words, someone could misrepresent a message we sent two or three days ago, and this could be very dangerous.

The platform belonging to Meta, would be late compared to Telegram, which has long allowed the indiscriminate editing of messages (it can be done, up to two days from sending). However, WhatsApp does not seem to be in a hurry to apply new features, but rather their priority is to put them into practice, managing their own times and making sure that the improvements are being applied well. And contrary to an established popular belief, WhatsApp is more secure than Telegram, since it has message encryption by default.

How to enjoy this new feature? As we have previously pointed out, it will be necessary to be subscribed to the platform’s beta program and, for the moment, to be an Android mobile user. In any case, the times for incorporating new functions are usually strictly adhered to: first a beta on one platform, and after a while, it is extended to the other and becomes official.

