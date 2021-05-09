ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Some autobahns are just boring, others are astonishing. Like this highway with that certain something in the Chinese province.

Guizhou (China) – Those who spend hours on the highway often find driving monotonous. Especially when the landscape is always the same. If, on the other hand, it is varied, then some people quickly lose themselves in the beauty of nature while driving. And hey presto, it has already happened: you missed the descent! This is annoying, especially when the next exit cannot be seen far and wide. So it can happen that you are on the road for a few more kilometers until it is finally possible to leave the motorway and take a detour to get back in the other direction. A very special highway in the Chinese province is now remedying this problem, as reported by 24auto.de.

However, there are also sources claiming that the curious construction in the Chinese province of Guizhou has the background that, due to the topography, it was only possible to build an exit on one side of the road. Means: If you want to leave and drive on the "wrong" side, you have to turn around. So that nobody crashes into the huge motorway loop at full speed, only 40 km / h (!) Are allowed here. It's not that fast, but Chinese architecture is causing a sensation on YouTube.