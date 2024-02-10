Amadeus as host of the Sanremo Festival for the last time: the gesture in his honor on the Ariston stage

The highly anticipated final of the Sanremo Festival 2024. This evening all 30 artists will perform, but only 5 of them will get on the podium and only one will win the most followed Italian music program ever. Who will be?

For the final, the We'll fantasize he chose a very special bonus. A bonus dedicated to the person who has accompanied the very nice game up until today. To the person who put up with and laughed at the antics done by artists to help their teams win. To the person who will host the Sanremo Festival for the last time. You already understood. Yes, it's exactly about Amadeus.

All the artists who in the final they will thank you the host on the Ariston stage they will win the BONUS AMA. They can do this in different ways. By speaking, shouting, singing, they can wear a writing on their clothes or display it in any creative way.

Daily Bonus on Saturday 10 February. For the daily bonus valid only for the final evening, we thought of a small tribute for the artistic director of the last 5 editions of the Festival and who has accompanied the entire history of Fantasanremo up until today. If an artist displays the writing or says 'Thank you Love', they will earn 20 points. Artists can be very creative, they can say it, sing it, shout it or wear it. Let's see what will happen. In the meantime, we also say it: Thank you Ama.

The last Festival for Amadeus, it is almost impossible to imagine an Ariston stage without him. He gave Italians beautiful, long evenings for 5 years, full of emotions and laughter. Together with him too Fiorello will be present for the last Sanremo final. Amadeus' words: