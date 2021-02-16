Complaints regarding the service Internet of IZZI in Mexico they are not new. More than one affiliate has complained about it, as it happens with other companies, such as Telmex.

However, what happened last week, specifically on February 10, was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ for many users. The failure reports came from multiple states of the Mexican Republic. There were several instability and connection problems.

IZZI suffered problems and users complain

Everything happened around 2:00 pm, in Mexico City and the metropolitan area. But also in cities more distant from each other geographically. Among them Guadalajara, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí and even Mérida.

There were so many complaints that the federal government had to intervene. So there was a formal request to the Profeco (Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office) about the situation. Up to that point the problems came.

The system crashed! Mexico runs out of internet and networks explode

Government authorities made it clear that IZZILike any other provider of this service, you must adhere to the guidelines.

Especially because the failure was attributable to its network and that the Federal Institute of Telecommunications within 10 business days.

It should be noted that this is apart from what consumers do, who have the right to pursue legal actions that they deem appropriate in their interests.

Profeco is willing to support class action lawsuit

In the recently shared statement, Profeco ‘reiterated its full commitment to affected users …’.

Therefore, he invited them ‘to present their complaints and denunciations in a formal way to analyze the possibility of exercising a collective action against this provider due to the constant failures that its network presents’.

It is certainly a big step, since now this entity takes action, and does not act passively as on other occasions.

In the final part of the statement you can read ‘IZZI must prove and prove that the failure was due to force majeure and, if applicable, seek a way to compensate its users’.

Directly, the company has not issued a formal statement. But it seems that everything was due to problems from the US that were not under its direct control. It will be a matter of seeing how things go in the following days with this service in Mexico.

Sources [1][2].



