Have you ever noticed that behind the shirts there is often a sewn ring? Today we reveal what it is for and what its history is …

Have you ever noticed that behind men’s shirts there is often some kind of ring? Have you ever wondered what it is for? It has a very specific purpose, even if over the years its custom has been lost and is sewn only in haute couture garments.

To understand its function, we have to go back years and years. The locker loop, as it is called, it was initially sewn behind work shirts. Often the workers had the need to remove the garment and had no way of hang it without a crutch. Thanks to that strategic ring, they could hang it on a simple hook!

Over the years, the locker loop has become a fashion symbol and has spread to all men’s shirts, especially those of haute couture. Even those who went to school or the gym, had a way to hang in cabinets their shirt, whenever they needed to take it off.

Today, the locker loop is less common, although it is still present on many shirts. No longer for the same purpose as in antiquity, but as aesthetic and fashion symbol.

The first invention of the ring behind the shirts

It would appear that the first invention dates back to the days of East Coast sailors and the United States Navy. While there is no hard evidence to prove this, it would appear that they were the first to use rings for their uniforms. At the time, crutches weren’t as widespread as they are today and space on ships was notoriously small. Thanks to the locker loop they could hang their clothes on pegs or hooks located inside the lockers.

In the mid-1950s, theclothing company Gant introduced the locker loop into its line for Yale University, which proved to be a real hit for students. It soon became a status symbol for all the major brands.

The locker loop then became a real convenience also for sportsmen who had to change in the locker room before training or competitions. And the wives started using the ring too hang out the shirts of their husbands.

Well, we found out what that ring is for, now all that remains is to check yours wardrobes and find out on how many of your shirts it is present!