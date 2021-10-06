A photo recently popped up on the web that went viral within a few hours. The protagonist of the shot is the son from Luca Laurenti, Andrew. The latter, having always been away from the spotlight, is not as well known as his father in the entertainment world. Let’s find out together the very rare image.

Without a shadow of a doubt Luca Laurenti is one of the personages most loved in the entertainment world and beyond. Always known as the right hand man of Paolo Bonolis, the two together form a winning and unsurpassed couple. On the private life we don’t know much about the conductor, only that he has a wife and a son. Let’s get to know them better.

Luca Laurenti, together with Paolo Bonolis, has always been a popular character in the entertainment world. Thanks to them game show full of fun, the couple conquered the sympathy of all the Italian public. Paolo and Luca met on TV in 1991, in particular at the auditions for a program that was called Urka.

On the professional life of the two we know many things, on the contrary we know very little information about Luca Laurenti’s private life. Indeed, it goes without saying that man is a lot Reserved and discreet. In 1994 the conductor got married to Raffaella, she too far from the spotlight and is a lawyer by profession.

In 1997 their only son, Andrea, was born. The latter has never manifested any intention to become part of the entertainment world. However, there is a rare photo of the boy circulating on the web that certainly did not go unnoticed by users. In addition to the click in question nothing else is known about his life.

We only know that Andrea lives in Milan with his mother. Because of work of dad Luca who requires a lot of travel, the two manage to see each other little but when the conductor has no commitments he does not wait even a minute to return to your beautiful family.

