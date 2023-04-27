Have you ever seen drawings of black birds along the windows of the motorways? These are not works by street artists

Have you ever seen, along the highways, some black silhouettes of birds on the glass of the sound-absorbing barriers? These are not works by street artists, but they have a very specific purpose.

These are designs that have a very important role for the wildlife protection.

Do you know every year how many birds lose their lives due to high windows along the highways or due to the windows of tall buildings? According to a study conducted in the United States, they are approx a billion the birds that die every year due to collisions with these infrastructures. Most lose their lives instantly or after one long suffering.

Black shapes to protect bird friends

For this reason, it was well thought of finding a solution to protect their lives. The silhouettes of the birds on the sound-absorbing panels along the motorways are therefore intended to prevent the birds from being deceived, thus avoiding their impact during flight. The glass can be mistaken by the bird for a passage towards a tree or the reflection with the sun can prevent the animal from seeing beyond, leading him to crash.

Most of the black shapes on the glasses represent images of predatory birds of preyso that the small birds understand that it is better to keep away!

There Italian League for the Protection of Birds (LIPU) has also published a book dedicated to all manufacturers. The purpose is to sensitize them and to make them understand how a glass can have a negative impact on wildlife.

There are small precautions that construction companies, but also the citizens themselves, can adopt to help their volatile friends. Inclined glass, less dangerous than right-angled glass, opaque or sandblasted glass, therefore less reflective. No plants on the other side of the glass, which could attract the bird. Light curtains and external mosquito nets.

Small gestures but of great importance for the protection of wildlife.