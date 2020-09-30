Have you ever seen Bigg Boss? This question is because the 14th season of Indian television’s most populist reality show Bigg Boss is about to begin. The three-month high action drama will begin on TV with the show starting on October 3. More than a dozen celebrities will be imprisoned in a house. In this phase of lockdown when everyone is locked in the house, ‘Bigg Boss’ can become a tremendous source of entertainment for you. But even if you have never seen ‘Bigg Boss’, don’t worry. This time the scene is about to turn. Many major changes have been made to the show. We are giving you all the information one by one:

– ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Grand Premier It is to be on 3 October. On this day, for the first time, celebrities will enter the big house of ‘Bigg Boss’ with a big suitcase and will win.

– ‘Bigg Boss 14’ also every week The day will air an hour. Monday to Friday it will air from 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm. While ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm.

– Host of the show in ‘Weekend Ka War’ Salman Khan makes one contestant ‘homeless from home’ every week. Whose elimination is done, the public decides by voting. Whereas who are in the box of elimination, it is decided by the contestants inside the house.

– Imprisoned in ‘Bigg Boss’ house Celebrities have to do everything from cooking to cleaning. Tasks are also given to them in between, which have to be completed. There are also a lot of fights during the show.

– Contestants living at home They behave badly, break the rules, Salman Khan classes them on weekends.

– Monday and Tuesday The contestants are called to the confection room. They are asked to nominate one of their partners to be homeless from home. Sometimes this process of nomination also happens in front of everyone. Members who are nominated by the most people are elected to be ‘homeless from home’. After this, the public votes. The one who gets the least votes drops out of the show.

– Tasks to contestants every week are given. It also includes a luxury budget, a task to become a captain, and other tasks, as everyone has to cook their own food in the house, so the ration of the house is also limited. In the luxury budget, they can order based on their points of choice.

– A jail in ‘Bigg Boss’ house is also. Here a contestant is sent who breaks the rules. Scramble with someone.

– English in ‘Bigg Boss’ house It is forbidden to speak. Sleeping during the day is prohibited. Attacking, assaulting someone is punished for all this.

– One Caption of the house every week Is chosen. There is a captivity task for this. Captain takes care of the entire house throughout the week. He also gets some additional facilities.

– Housekeeping Even contestants have to do it. Members of the house have to be cleaned from the bathroom to the kitchen.

Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar The house members are asked to choose a villain. This is the member who broke the most rules, abusive. This member is put in the Big Boss jail or ‘Kaal Kothri’.