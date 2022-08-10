The Hyundai i30 N holds its own at the Nürburgring – you can even book it as a taxi there. The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will also enjoy a bend or two. The standard Ioniq 5 apparently less so. Although we have to admit that the driver is probably the culprit here. It seems that the braking is simply too soft.

At the Aremberg bend, also known as the Strand of the Nürburgring by enthusiasts, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 flies out of the bend. In the comments, someone points out that the brake lights only flash when the car enters the gravel box, which would mean that the driver only then fully applied the brakes. We agree with those findings.

The driver takes a few meters of guardrail with him, which will result in a nice bill. And then the Hyundai itself still has to be repaired at your own expense, because in principle you are not insured at the Nürburgring. The driver of the BMW who is filming everything is transformed into a previously undiscovered Pokémon as a result of the crash: wahwahwahwah.