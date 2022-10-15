It’s normal to be scared and worried when this happens – that’s why it happens

Many people report hearing theirs called first name with no one around, either in a secluded place or in the midst of a crowd of strangers such as, for example, in a shopping mall, on a trip or in a similar situation. Sometimes it is possible to identify the voice we hear in that of a very dear person or a deceased family member, other times they are voices never heard before.

It is normal to be scared and worried when this happens. Many of you will have wondered about it and what it can be voice that you hear when maybe a person is alone and there is no one around. Well, today we will try to satisfy your curiosity.

First of all, there are many on this subject Education. According to the information that emerged, it seems that there are people who have a great psychic ability called clairaudiencethat is, the ability to pick up sounds that are outside the normal range of our perception.

According to the words of the scientists, strange voices may appear in the course of our life due to some traumatic event we experienced in our childhood or adolescence. Spiritualists, on the other hand, believe that this can happen due to some trauma experienced in past lives.

There are many scientific or spiritual theories about it, although there are others on this phenomenon hypothesis. You can believe scientific or spiritual explanations but never forget that ours brain can replicate these rumors due to the stress of our daily life.

A phenomenon really very complex which, despite numerous studies, has not yet found a sure explanation. If you have ever heard voices while you were alone and you did not know what this was due to, we hope that with this article we have partially satisfied your curiosity.