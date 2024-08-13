Have you ever felt severe pain in your wrists after typing for several hours or holding your cell phone while texting?

Have you ever experienced swelling in your knees or stiffness when walking?

Have you ever woken up with severe hip pain when you spent most of your time lying on one side of your body?

If you answered yes to any of these questions and you are over 40 years old, pay attention because you are probably suffering from bursitis, which is a condition that causes inflammation and pain in the sacs (called bursae) found around the joints.

It is estimated that in Mexico, 10 percent of the population suffers from bursitis, which represents approximately 12 million people.

Dr. Carlos Suárez Aedo, an orthopedic specialist in knee and hip surgery, shared with us some risk factors and solutions to avoid bursitis that can cause problems at an older age.

WHAT IS A STOCK EXCHANGE?

A bursa is a small membranous sac filled with synovial fluid present in the joints of the body. They are usually found in synovial joints, between tendons and bones. Major joints (e.g., the knee) may have several bursae, and there are up to 160 bursae in the human body.

THE SYMPTOMS

Sharp, dull pain that gets worse when you move your wrists, knees, shoulders, or hips.

You have swelling or redness and the joint feels too hot.

Difficulty writing, walking, or moving the shoulder.

RISK ACTIVITIES

Performing repetitive movements, such as typing on a computer, cell phone, or playing sports in a strenuous manner (overdoing it by lifting weights).

Kneeling, propping yourself up on your elbows, or sleeping on your side for several hours.

Falls or blows to the bursae.

People with diabetes and gout should be careful. Diabetic neuropathy can be aggravated by inflammation in the knees and feet.

Patients with arthritis are at increased risk of developing bursitis.

TAKE ACTION

As soon as you feel pain, it is essential to take a few days and rest the affected joint.

Apply ice to the affected joint for 15 minutes several times a day.

Go to the doctor for a more appropriate assessment.

TREATMENTS

Corticosteroids help reduce inflammation, as in the case of worn-out knees, but this procedure should be performed by a specialist doctor.

Physiotherapy helps to improve muscles and joint movement. It should be performed by professionals and under the supervision of an orthopedic doctor.

In some cases the bursa must be operated on, but these are the minority.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Maintain a healthy weight; being overweight can cause injuries to your knees and hips.

Practice moderate and regular exercise.

Don’t forget to warm up before starting any exercise, cool down and stretch when you finish.

Make sure you have the proper techniques to avoid injuries while practicing the exercise.

Wear comfortable shoes, too much pressure on the joints can cause inflammation of the bursae.

Avoid stress.